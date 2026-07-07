Clare Market Investments LLC Buys Shares of 67,798 Intel Corporation $INTC

Clare Market Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 67,798 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,992,000. Intel accounts for about 0.6% of Clare Market Investments LLC's holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,233,159,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Intel by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,902,180,000 after buying an additional 21,230,715 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Intel by 285.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,619,928 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $982,279,000 after purchasing an additional 19,722,010 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $14,926,873,000 after buying an additional 13,692,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,407,698,000 after buying an additional 11,056,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intel from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Freedom Capital upgraded Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $96.69.

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Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $114.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.48 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.80. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $142.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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