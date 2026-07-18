Clare Market Investments LLC Invests $49.21 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Clare Market Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 236,283 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $49,211,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 10.3% of Clare Market Investments LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MilWealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $247.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.00 and a 12 month high of $278.56. The company's 50-day moving average price is $250.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $320.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. China Renaissance lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com from $296.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.76.

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More Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,268,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,205,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at $581,042,879.72. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,060,750.70. This represents a 18.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 144,274 shares of company stock valued at $38,716,204 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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