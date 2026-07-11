Clare Market Investments LLC Makes New Investment in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Clare Market Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,968 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $3,048,000. ExxonMobil accounts for 0.6% of Clare Market Investments LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ExxonMobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 456.1% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil said it is expanding in Nigeria with a $1 billion Usan Infill Project, which is expected to restore drilling activity there and add about 40,000 barrels per day within 18 months. Article Title

ExxonMobil said it is expanding in Nigeria with a $1 billion Usan Infill Project, which is expected to restore drilling activity there and add about 40,000 barrels per day within 18 months. Positive Sentiment: Analysts say strong commodity tailwinds, including higher crude prices and margin gains, could lift XOM’s second-quarter results and support near-term earnings strength. Article Title

Analysts say strong commodity tailwinds, including higher crude prices and margin gains, could lift XOM’s second-quarter results and support near-term earnings strength. Positive Sentiment: Oil-market commentary suggests major U.S. producers, including ExxonMobil, could benefit financially from geopolitical disruption and higher crude prices, without needing to materially increase drilling right away. Article Title

Oil-market commentary suggests major U.S. producers, including ExxonMobil, could benefit financially from geopolitical disruption and higher crude prices, without needing to materially increase drilling right away. Neutral Sentiment: Some market coverage says XOM’s valuation looks reasonable on earnings, but the stock may be stretched after a large multi-year run, which could limit upside if expectations get too high. Article Title

Some market coverage says XOM’s valuation looks reasonable on earnings, but the stock may be stretched after a large multi-year run, which could limit upside if expectations get too high. Negative Sentiment: Mizuho lowered its price target on ExxonMobil to $170 and kept a neutral stance, signaling less aggressive upside expectations from one Wall Street firm. Article Title

Mizuho lowered its price target on ExxonMobil to $170 and kept a neutral stance, signaling less aggressive upside expectations from one Wall Street firm. Negative Sentiment: Recent trading commentary noted XOM underperformed the broader market in a down session, reflecting investor caution around energy stocks when crude prices soften. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of ExxonMobil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $164.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $138.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $105.53 and a 52-week high of $176.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.38. The company has a market cap of $575.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.17.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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