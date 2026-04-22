Clarity Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Clarity Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,471 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises about 2.9% of Clarity Financial LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Clarity Financial LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $31,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLTR. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. William Blair raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $197.32.

View Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $22,465,494.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 642,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at $85,953,343.92. This trade represents a 20.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 493,025 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total transaction of $65,956,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $860,507,475.24. This represents a 7.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,029,879 shares of company stock worth $137,746,253 over the last ninety days. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

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Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of PLTR opened at $145.97 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.35 and a twelve month high of $207.52. The company has a market cap of $349.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.68. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $143.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.36.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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