Clarity Financial LLC Has $28.68 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Clarity Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 59.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,043,392 shares of the pipeline company's stock after buying an additional 388,322 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up about 2.7% of Clarity Financial LLC's holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Clarity Financial LLC's holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $28,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 35,414 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,005,416 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $27,545,000 after purchasing an additional 189,080 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 142,957 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. TABR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $6,477,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 20,274 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $49,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 44,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,419.96. This represents a 3.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $255,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 100,146 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,199,664.70. The trade was a 7.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 49,598 shares of company stock worth $1,552,572 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMI. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMI

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $31.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $70.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.64. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $32.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.43. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $34.73.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 18.04%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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