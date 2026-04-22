Clarity Financial LLC Sells 23,870 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Clarity Financial LLC lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,985 shares of the company's stock after selling 23,870 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 3.8% of Clarity Financial LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Clarity Financial LLC's holdings in AbbVie were worth $41,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in AbbVie by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 57,076 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,215,000 after buying an additional 10,891 shares during the last quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $720,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in AbbVie by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 853,949 shares of the company's stock valued at $197,723,000 after buying an additional 211,800 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in AbbVie by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 113,925 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,378,000 after buying an additional 9,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in AbbVie by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,044,690 shares of the company's stock valued at $241,888,000 after buying an additional 151,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company's stock.

Get AbbVie alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AbbVie from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $289.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.43.

Get Our Latest Report on ABBV

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $619,868.24. This trade represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,771,510. This trade represents a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.6%

AbbVie stock opened at $204.95 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.91 and a twelve month high of $244.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $218.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.93. The company has a market capitalization of $362.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,579.75%. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The company's revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio is currently 293.22%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AbbVie, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AbbVie wasn't on the list.

While AbbVie currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here