Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,122 shares of the social networking company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 2.4% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC now owns 96 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 64.8% in the third quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Meta Platforms

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Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $688.55 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average is $627.49 and its 200 day moving average is $650.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $479.80 and a 12 month high of $796.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.16 by $0.72. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 30.08%.The company had revenue of $59.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $58.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.02 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Meta Platforms's payout ratio is presently 8.94%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 580 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.00, for a total transaction of $386,860.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,847 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,565,949. The trade was a 13.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 2,778 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.45, for a total value of $1,748,612.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,557 shares in the company, valued at $6,645,103.65. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 165,079 shares of company stock worth $105,624,755 over the last three months. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on META shares. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $935.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $810.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $837.72.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on META

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

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