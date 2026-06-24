Clark Asset Management LLC Buys 3,180 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Clark Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 56.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,825 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Clark Asset Management LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in Tesla by 5.4% during the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 3,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 81.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 18.8% during the first quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $438.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Tesla from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $405.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tesla

Tesla Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $381.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 350.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $288.77 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $405.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,657,588 in the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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