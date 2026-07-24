Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV $BUD

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD - Free Report) by 92.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,465 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock after selling 944,545 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 390 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 498 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 502 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company's stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Down 3.2%

NYSE:BUD opened at $80.45 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $56.97 and a one year high of $85.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $81.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.59.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BUD. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $90.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV NYSE: BUD is a multinational brewing company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. It is one of the world's largest brewers and is primarily engaged in the production, distribution and marketing of beer and related beverages. The company's operations span brewing, packaging, logistics and retail/customer sales support, serving a broad set of channels from on-premise hospitality to retail and e-commerce.

AB InBev's portfolio includes a mix of global, regional and local beer brands across mainstream, premium, craft and non-alcoholic categories.

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