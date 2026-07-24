Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Sells 993,491 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC - Free Report) by 67.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,174 shares of the company's stock after selling 993,491 shares during the quarter. Henry Schein makes up approximately 2.7% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.43% of Henry Schein worth $35,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 1,263.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 116,808 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,609,000 after acquiring an additional 108,239 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 14,555 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,873,004 shares of the company's stock worth $211,734,000 after buying an additional 56,687 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the company's stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company's stock.

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Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $84.53 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.94 and a 52-week high of $89.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.99.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Henry Schein has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.230-5.370 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Robert W. Baird set a $97.00 price objective on Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $87.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Henry Schein from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $87.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HSIC

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In related news, Director William K. Daniel purchased 10,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.19 per share, for a total transaction of $691,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,800. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

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