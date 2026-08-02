Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH - Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,416 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Clean Harbors worth $10,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLH. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,376,088 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $557,146,000 after purchasing an additional 215,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,515,621 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $351,958,000 after buying an additional 12,452 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 932,027 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $267,239,000 after buying an additional 16,747 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Clean Harbors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,779 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $215,247,000 after buying an additional 11,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Clean Harbors by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 778,441 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $223,202,000 after buying an additional 70,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 789 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $225,803.91. Following the sale, the director owned 11,359 shares in the company, valued at $3,250,832.21. This represents a 6.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $349.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings raised Clean Harbors from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $354.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Clean Harbors

Key Headlines Impacting Clean Harbors

Here are the key news stories impacting Clean Harbors this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 earnings beat: Clean Harbors reported earnings of $3.22 per share versus the $2.81 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $1.735 billion, ahead of the $1.64 billion forecast. Revenue increased 11.9% year over year, and earnings rose from $2.36 per share in the prior-year quarter. Clean Harbors Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Clean Harbors reported earnings of $3.22 per share versus the $2.81 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $1.735 billion, ahead of the $1.64 billion forecast. Revenue increased 11.9% year over year, and earnings rose from $2.36 per share in the prior-year quarter. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised targets: TD Cowen increased its target to $380, Citi to $376, Stifel to $364, Truist to $365 and Wells Fargo to $349. Citi, Stifel, TD Cowen and Truist maintained or assigned “buy” ratings, signaling confidence that the company’s growth can continue. Clean Harbors Analysts Boost Their Forecasts

TD Cowen increased its target to $380, Citi to $376, Stifel to $364, Truist to $365 and Wells Fargo to $349. Citi, Stifel, TD Cowen and Truist maintained or assigned “buy” ratings, signaling confidence that the company’s growth can continue. Positive Sentiment: Growth outlook remains attractive: Zacks highlighted Clean Harbors’ above-average financial growth and long-term market-outperformance potential. The company also reached a new one-year high following the earnings release, reflecting strong investor momentum. 3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook Clean Harbors

Zacks highlighted Clean Harbors’ above-average financial growth and long-term market-outperformance potential. The company also reached a new one-year high following the earnings release, reflecting strong investor momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst stance: Wells Fargo raised its price target substantially but retained an “equal weight” rating. The broader analyst consensus is “moderate buy,” suggesting optimism but not universal conviction.

Wells Fargo raised its price target substantially but retained an “equal weight” rating. The broader analyst consensus is “moderate buy,” suggesting optimism but not universal conviction. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and profit-taking risks: With the stock near its 52-week high and trading at roughly 38 times earnings, some investors may be taking profits or questioning whether further gains are already priced in. GuruFocus also characterized the shares as overvalued despite a strong overall score. Clean Harbors Valuation Analysis

Clean Harbors Stock Down 1.3%

CLH stock opened at $313.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.34 and a 52 week high of $335.94. The company's 50-day moving average price is $295.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.41. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Founded in 1980 by Alan S.

Further Reading

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