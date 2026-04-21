Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH - Free Report) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,740 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 20,617 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.12% of Clean Harbors worth $15,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLH. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 607 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,577 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $10,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,837 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLH has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $268.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CLH

Clean Harbors Price Performance

NYSE:CLH opened at $304.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $288.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.28. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.34 and a 1-year high of $316.98.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 4,683 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.39, for a total value of $1,373,945.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 48,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,296,307.92. The trade was a 8.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $293,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,877 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,390,961. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 13,597 shares of company stock worth $3,895,286 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Founded in 1980 by Alan S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH - Free Report).

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