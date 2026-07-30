CLEAR Secure, Inc. $YOU Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU - Free Report) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,368 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 86,430 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.26% of CLEAR Secure worth $16,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 153.1% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,490,351 shares of the company's stock valued at $207,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531,161 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 6,038.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,463,717 shares of the company's stock worth $48,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,873 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in CLEAR Secure by 4,573.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 929,033 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,790,000 after buying an additional 909,152 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CLEAR Secure in the 4th quarter valued at $29,500,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in CLEAR Secure by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 879,039 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,837,000 after buying an additional 635,400 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on YOU. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of CLEAR Secure from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CLEAR Secure from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of CLEAR Secure from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CLEAR Secure from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $58.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on CLEAR Secure

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CLEAR Secure news, EVP Kyle Mclaughlin sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $449,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,967.80. This represents a 21.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jonathan Schlegel sold 4,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $260,396.24. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,146. Corporate insiders own 29.70% of the company's stock.

CLEAR Secure Stock Performance

CLEAR Secure stock opened at $58.38 on Thursday. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $62.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.65. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08 and a beta of 1.08.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 68.98%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business's revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

CLEAR Secure Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. CLEAR Secure's payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

CLEAR Secure Company Profile

CLEAR Secure, Inc operates a biometric identity platform designed to expedite identity verification for air travelers and venue guests. The company’s core offering is the CLEAR membership service, which uses fingerprint and iris scans to confirm a member’s identity and provide access to dedicated security lanes at participating airports. Members link government-issued IDs and personal biometric data via the CLEAR app, enabling faster processing through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints and select event entrances.

Founded in 2010 by Caryn Seidman‐Becker and Ken Cornick, CLEAR is headquartered in New York City.

Further Reading

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