ClearAlpha Technologies LP bought a new position in Everpure, Inc. (NYSE:P - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $971,000. Everpure makes up about 2.8% of ClearAlpha Technologies LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of P. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Everpure in the 1st quarter worth about $541,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Everpure by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,742 shares of the company's stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Everpure by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,137,939 shares of the company's stock worth $50,377,000 after purchasing an additional 595,307 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Everpure by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company's stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Everpure by 261.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the company's stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Everpure

Here are the key news stories impacting Everpure this week:

Positive Sentiment: Everpure announced Data Stream , a new offering designed to bring AI capabilities directly to enterprise data and help customers make data AI-ready for natural language search and unstructured-data analysis. Article Title

Everpure announced , a new offering designed to bring AI capabilities directly to enterprise data and help customers make data AI-ready for natural language search and unstructured-data analysis. Positive Sentiment: The company also unveiled a Data-Primacy architecture and Everpure Data Intelligence, emphasizing governance, discovery, and context at the source to support enterprise AI adoption. Article Title

The company also unveiled a and Everpure Data Intelligence, emphasizing governance, discovery, and context at the source to support enterprise AI adoption. Positive Sentiment: Everpure expanded its strategic alliance with Veeam to deliver Enterprise Data Cloud, Kubernetes integrations, and cyber-resilience services at enterprise scale, reinforcing its ecosystem and go-to-market strategy. Article Title

Everpure expanded its strategic alliance with to deliver Enterprise Data Cloud, Kubernetes integrations, and cyber-resilience services at enterprise scale, reinforcing its ecosystem and go-to-market strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Several analyst-style and commentary pieces highlighted Everpure’s shift toward a “data primacy” strategy and the end of the app-centric era, but these are mostly narrative support rather than new financial results. Article Title

Several analyst-style and commentary pieces highlighted Everpure’s shift toward a “data primacy” strategy and the end of the app-centric era, but these are mostly narrative support rather than new financial results. Neutral Sentiment: Everpure was also featured in a value-stock comparison against V2X, which is more of a relative valuation discussion than a company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Colgrove sold 99,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $7,096,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,615,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $185,769,600. This trade represents a 3.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 644,545 shares of company stock worth $49,302,220 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on P shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Everpure from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Everpure in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Everpure in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on Everpure from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $90.00 price target on Everpure in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $96.32.

View Our Latest Analysis on Everpure

Everpure Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE P opened at $72.62 on Thursday. Everpure, Inc. has a one year low of $50.87 and a one year high of $100.59. The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.44.

Everpure (NYSE:P - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Everpure had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 5.75%.The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $997.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Everpure, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Everpure

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object. Its products portfolio includes FlashArray for block-oriented storage, addressing databases, applications, virtual machines, and other traditional workloads; FlashArray//XL; and FlashArray//C, an all-QLC flash array.

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