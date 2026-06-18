Clearline Capital LP Has $11.96 Million Stock Holdings in RH $RH

Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in RH (NYSE:RH - Free Report) by 4,914.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,742 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 65,411 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP owned approximately 0.36% of RH worth $11,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of RH by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 139 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of RH by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,122 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 492 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of RH by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 416 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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RH Stock Performance

Shares of RH stock opened at $135.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.13. RH has a 52 week low of $106.30 and a 52 week high of $257.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.91. The company's 50 day moving average price is $136.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.55.

RH (NYSE:RH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.12) by $0.15. RH had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 423.79%. The company had revenue of $800.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that RH will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 11,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $1,517,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on RH. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of RH from $283.00 to $202.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of RH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of RH in a report on Monday, May 11th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on shares of RH from $130.00 to $96.00 and set a "strong sell" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of RH from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $172.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RH

Key Headlines Impacting RH

Here are the key news stories impacting RH this week:

Neutral Sentiment: RH’s latest coverage highlights that its luxury brand remains intact, but the investment case now depends on whether earnings can stabilize and if management’s longer-term growth plan starts to show up in results. Article Title

RH’s latest coverage highlights that its luxury brand remains intact, but the investment case now depends on whether earnings can stabilize and if management’s longer-term growth plan starts to show up in results. Neutral Sentiment: Another analysis says RH is navigating tariffs, global sourcing changes, experiential retail, European expansion, and digital upgrades, all of which are shaping the company’s growth strategy but also adding uncertainty in the near term. Article Title

Another analysis says RH is navigating tariffs, global sourcing changes, experiential retail, European expansion, and digital upgrades, all of which are shaping the company’s growth strategy but also adding uncertainty in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Options traders have recently shown unusual activity in RH, which can signal expectations for continued price swings and adds to investor caution around the name. Article Title

Options traders have recently shown unusual activity in RH, which can signal expectations for continued price swings and adds to investor caution around the name. Negative Sentiment: Broader market coverage also flags RH among the names “plummeting,” reinforcing concerns that investors are rotating away from the stock amid ongoing questions about demand, tariffs, and the housing backdrop. Article Title

RH Company Profile

RH, formerly Restoration Hardware, is a design-driven luxury retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings, décor, textiles, lighting and outdoor living products. The company offers a curated collection of furniture pieces—including seating, casegoods, beds and dining items—alongside rugs, art and decorative accessories. RH's product lines are organized into distinct collections, each reflecting a cohesive design philosophy and premium craftsmanship aimed at the residential and hospitality markets.

Founded in 1979 in Eureka, California, by Stephen Gordon, Restoration Hardware began as a small warehouse in Northern California.

See Also

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