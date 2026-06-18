Clearline Capital LP Sells 40,508 Shares of Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Clearline Capital LP lessened its position in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,798 shares of the company's stock after selling 40,508 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP's holdings in Nebius Group were worth $8,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nebius Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Nebius Group by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nebius Group by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Nebius Group

In other Nebius Group news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 10,776 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total value of $2,976,331.20. Following the sale, the executive owned 26,886 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,425,913.20. This trade represents a 28.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Wilson Iv Boynton sold 5,812 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $1,472,121.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 378,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,912,057.85. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 700,710 shares of company stock worth $132,153,501.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NBIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Nebius Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Nebius Group from $169.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a "neutral" rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nebius Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $203.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on NBIS

Nebius Group Trading Up 6.0%

Shares of NBIS stock opened at $280.91 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $193.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.60. The company has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a PE ratio of 90.62 and a beta of 4.03. Nebius Group N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $43.89 and a fifty-two week high of $297.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a current ratio of 8.33.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.13 million. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 95.27%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nebius Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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