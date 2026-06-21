Clearwave Capital LLC Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Clearwave Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,494 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000. Walmart makes up about 1.1% of Clearwave Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wick Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart by 241.6% in the 4th quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Arwa LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,420,000. Instrumental Wealth LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its stake in Walmart by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 11,856 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment grew its stake in Walmart by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,199,705 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $133,659,000 after acquiring an additional 108,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,385 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total value of $165,964.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 633,784 shares in the company, valued at $75,946,336.72. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 11,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $1,308,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 120,203 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,300,550.91. This represents a 8.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 117,246 shares of company stock valued at $14,493,147 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock opened at $117.18 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.23 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $124.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.04. The stock has a market cap of $932.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.59.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Walmart from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $138.85.

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Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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