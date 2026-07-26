Climb Global Solutions, Inc. $CLMB Position Raised by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB - Free Report) by 309.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 551,665 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 416,948 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 2.97% of Climb Global Solutions worth $10,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 311.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,213 shares of the company's stock worth $10,628,000 after buying an additional 406,017 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $903,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 845.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 418,908 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,303,000 after purchasing an additional 374,601 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Climb Global Solutions by 302.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,726 shares of the company's stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 44,124 shares in the last quarter. 49.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Climb Global Solutions Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ CLMB opened at $25.46 on Friday. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.56 million, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.96.

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $182.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.33 million. Climb Global Solutions had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 20.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Climb Global Solutions, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John R. Mccarthy purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.83 per share, for a total transaction of $75,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 85,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,045.08. The trade was a 4.89% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLMB. Weiss Ratings lowered Climb Global Solutions from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Climb Global Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Climb Global Solutions currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $31.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Climb Global Solutions

Climb Global Solutions Profile

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

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