CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong Grows Stock Position in Circle Internet Group, Inc. $CRCL

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong grew its position in shares of Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL - Free Report) by 142.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689,628 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 405,664 shares during the period. Circle Internet Group comprises about 2.6% of CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong owned approximately 0.29% of Circle Internet Group worth $54,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new stake in Circle Internet Group in the second quarter worth approximately $3,647,694,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Circle Internet Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,653,110 shares of the company's stock worth $448,292,000 after acquiring an additional 74,414 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Circle Internet Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,966,940 shares of the company's stock worth $393,357,000 after acquiring an additional 42,537 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Circle Internet Group by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,575,684 shares of the company's stock worth $204,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Circle Internet Group by 222.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,294,079 shares of the company's stock valued at $171,453,000 after purchasing an additional 892,359 shares in the last quarter.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Circle Internet Group news, Director Danita K. Ostling sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total value of $158,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,235.40. This trade represents a 5.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 3,819 shares of Circle Internet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $439,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 152,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,517,720. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 618,664 shares of company stock valued at $60,410,221 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CRCL. Clear Str raised shares of Circle Internet Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Circle Internet Group from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Research upgraded Circle Internet Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised Circle Internet Group to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Circle Internet Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $137.12.

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Circle Internet Group Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE CRCL opened at $111.36 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $107.18 and its 200 day moving average is $89.47. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.90 and a 52 week high of $298.99. The company has a market cap of $27.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.80.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Circle Internet Group had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $694.13 million for the quarter. Circle Internet Group's revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Circle Internet Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Circle Internet Group Profile

Circle Internet Group NYSE: CRCL is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USDC, a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.

Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.

Further Reading

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