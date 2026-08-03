Cloudflare, Inc. $NET Position Boosted by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,100 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Cloudflare were worth $16,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 157 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Cloudflare Stock Performance

NET stock opened at $279.18 on Monday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.83 and a 1 year high of $293.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,116.70, a PEG ratio of 215.41 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock's fifty day moving average is $250.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.35.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $639.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on NET. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Cloudflare to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Cloudflare from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "strong-buy" rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Cloudflare to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $262.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cloudflare

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,422 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.09, for a total transaction of $13,057,795.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,080 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.98, for a total value of $7,506,418.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 47,425 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,148,001.50. This represents a 42.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 547,250 shares of company stock valued at $123,532,067 over the last three months. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

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