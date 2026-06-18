Clough Capital Partners L P Buys 12,658 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 325,538 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 12,658 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up 2.9% of Clough Capital Partners L P's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Clough Capital Partners L P's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $32,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Charles Schwab alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $94.62 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1 year low of $83.96 and a 1 year high of $107.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company's 50-day moving average is $91.01 and its 200 day moving average is $95.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Charles Schwab's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab's payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,942 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $778,316.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 29,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,926,868. This represents a 21.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $4,088,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 57,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,228. This trade represents a 41.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 59,700 shares of company stock worth $5,889,131 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Charles Schwab, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Charles Schwab wasn't on the list.

While Charles Schwab currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here