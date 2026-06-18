Clough Capital Partners L P Decreases Position in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Clough Capital Partners L P decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD - Free Report) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,050 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 59,820 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up 1.6% of Clough Capital Partners L P's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Clough Capital Partners L P's holdings in General Dynamics were worth $17,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,249 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Align Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $9,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 36,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.29, for a total transaction of $12,596,179.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,677.75. This represents a 48.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $362.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $341.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.34. General Dynamics Corporation has a twelve month low of $275.49 and a twelve month high of $369.70.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.70 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 8.07%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. General Dynamics's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GD. DA Davidson decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $384.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $387.00 to $377.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $430.00 to $390.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised General Dynamics from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded General Dynamics from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $388.40.

Read Our Latest Report on GD

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

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