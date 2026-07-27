Clough Capital Partners L P Invests $18.26 Million in SLB Limited $SLB

Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 355,255 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $18,257,000. SLB accounts for approximately 1.8% of Clough Capital Partners L P's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SLB by 229.2% in the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,705 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 15,809 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of SLB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SLB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in SLB by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 12,308 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in SLB by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 110,536 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 59,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of SLB from $56.10 to $71.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SLB from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of SLB in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of SLB in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SLB from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLB currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $60.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SLB

Key SLB News

Here are the key news stories impacting SLB this week:

SLB Trading Up 0.0%

SLB stock opened at $52.43 on Monday. SLB Limited has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $58.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $78.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $51.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.60.

SLB (NYSE:SLB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. SLB had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 8.53%.SLB's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SLB Limited will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLB Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. SLB's dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Insider Transactions at SLB

In related news, EVP Steve Matthew Gassen sold 53,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $2,998,832.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 47,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,111.78. This represents a 52.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $108,660.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,056.49. The trade was a 10.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLB Profile

SLB NYSE: SLB, historically known as Schlumberger, is a leading global provider of technology, integrated project management and information solutions for the energy industry. Founded by Conrad and Marcel Schlumberger in 1926, the company develops and supplies products and services used across the exploration, drilling, completion and production phases of oil and gas development. Its offerings are intended to help operators characterize reservoirs, drill and complete wells, optimize production and manage field operations throughout the asset lifecycle.

SLB's product and service portfolio spans reservoir characterization and well testing, wireline and logging services, directional drilling and drilling tools, well construction and completion technologies, production systems, and subsea equipment.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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