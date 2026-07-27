Clough Capital Partners L P Raises Stock Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Clough Capital Partners L P grew its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,535 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 19,105 shares during the period. GE Aerospace comprises approximately 1.9% of Clough Capital Partners L P's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Clough Capital Partners L P's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $20,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

GE Aerospace Stock Down 0.0%

GE opened at $353.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $341.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $367.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.35. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $261.71 and a 52 week high of $382.97.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 40.56%. GE Aerospace's quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. GE Aerospace's payout ratio is 22.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on GE Aerospace from $426.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings raised GE Aerospace from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. President Capital dropped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $355.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and set a $430.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $386.88.

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GE Aerospace News Summary

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GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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