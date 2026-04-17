CM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 83,373 Shares of nCino Inc. $NCNO

CM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO - Free Report) by 759.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,349 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 83,373 shares during the period. nCino accounts for about 0.5% of CM Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. CM Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of nCino worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of nCino by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,157,751 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,387,000 after purchasing an additional 376,506 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of nCino by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,924,703 shares of the company's stock worth $323,279,000 after buying an additional 201,499 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in nCino during the third quarter valued at $1,397,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in nCino by 19.8% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 375,310 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,175,000 after buying an additional 62,142 shares during the period. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group grew its position in nCino by 40.3% during the third quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 661,277 shares of the company's stock worth $17,927,000 after buying an additional 189,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at nCino

In other nCino news, CEO Sean Desmond sold 15,440 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $263,406.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 589,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,055,641.68. The trade was a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 8,840 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $148,070.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 442,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,409,262. The trade was a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,554 shares of company stock worth $2,195,469. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

nCino Price Performance

Shares of nCino stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 365.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. The business's 50-day moving average price is $16.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.89. nCino Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $33.92.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.41 million. nCino had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 0.87%.nCino's quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that nCino Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NCNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on nCino from $36.00 to $21.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on nCino from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of nCino from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut their price target on shares of nCino from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $26.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NCNO

nCino Profile

nCino, Inc provides a cloud-based banking operating system designed to modernize and streamline processes for financial institutions. Built on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model, the nCino Bank Operating System integrates key banking functions into a unified platform, enabling banks and credit unions to enhance efficiency, reduce risk and improve customer experiences.

Founded in 2012 as a spinoff from Live Oak Bank, nCino launched its flagship offering to address the needs of commercial and retail lenders seeking to replace legacy systems.

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