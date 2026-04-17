CM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 12,548 Bank of America Corporation $BAC

CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,548 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Bank of America by 11.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,371,118 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,448,816,000 after acquiring an additional 14,275,810 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 52,677,988 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,717,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,315 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 640.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 46,516,728 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,399,798,000 after purchasing an additional 40,235,201 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,924,104 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,266,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,648,910 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,581,350,000 after purchasing an additional 640,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company's stock.

Get Bank of America alerts: Sign Up

More Bank of America News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $60.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bank of America

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 83,832 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 307,240 shares in the company, valued at $15,362,000. This trade represents a 21.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas M. Scrivener sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $2,491,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 227,973 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,357,614.86. This represents a 17.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,832 shares of company stock valued at $11,094,960. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.4%

BAC opened at $53.53 on Friday. Bank of America Corporation has a 1-year low of $36.49 and a 1-year high of $57.55. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $382.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $30.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Bank of America's payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bank of America, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bank of America wasn't on the list.

While Bank of America currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here