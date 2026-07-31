CMB.TECH nv $CMBT Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CMB.TECH nv (NYSE:CMBT - Free Report) by 288.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,408,300 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,045,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC's holdings in CMB.TECH were worth $17,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CMB.TECH by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 437,222 shares of the company's stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 116,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CMB.TECH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CMB.TECH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,956,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CMB.TECH by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,499,307 shares of the company's stock worth $24,118,000 after acquiring an additional 996,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in CMB.TECH by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 355,485 shares of the company's stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 190,137 shares during the last quarter.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMBT. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CMB.TECH to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CMB.TECH from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CMB.TECH from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CMB.TECH currently has an average rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CMB.TECH

CMB.TECH Price Performance

Shares of CMBT opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.12. CMB.TECH nv has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

CMB.TECH (NYSE:CMBT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $519.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.43 million. CMB.TECH had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 24.94%.

CMB.TECH Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. CMB.TECH's dividend payout ratio is currently 36.69%.

CMB.TECH Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. As of March 15, 2024, Euronav NV operates as subsidiary of CMB NV.

Further Reading

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