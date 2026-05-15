CME Group Inc. $CME Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME - Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,675 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 10,228 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP's holdings in CME Group were worth $18,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID raised its holdings in CME Group by 191.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in CME Group by 1,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 197.4% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $297.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $107.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.23. The stock's 50-day moving average is $298.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.99. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $257.17 and a 1-year high of $329.16.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.25. CME Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 63.19%.The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. CME Group's payout ratio is presently 44.37%.

Trending Headlines about CME Group

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CME. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CME Group from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on CME Group from $275.00 to $267.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of CME Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $305.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on CME Group

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.90, for a total value of $91,770.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,999 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,647,194.10. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 3,291 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.37, for a total value of $1,097,120.67. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 7,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,397,597.04. This represents a 31.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 7,791 shares of company stock valued at $2,489,421 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world's largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company's core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

Further Reading

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