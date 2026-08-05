CME Group Inc. $CME Shares Sold by Cooper Investors PTY Ltd.

Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. reduced its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME - Free Report) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,046 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 19,506 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises approximately 2.7% of Cooper Investors PTY Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd.'s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in CME Group by 103.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 121,707 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1,325.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 21,918 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth about $992,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 287,876 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $79,344,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $230.57 per share, with a total value of $74,935.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 260,442 shares in the company, valued at $60,050,111.94. This trade represents a 0.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 35,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.51, for a total value of $10,447,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 55,630 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,606,111.30. This trade represents a 38.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of CME Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $316.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $324.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of CME Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $291.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CME Group

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $262.63 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.31 and a twelve month high of $329.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $94.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.23. The company's 50 day moving average is $249.99 and its 200 day moving average is $281.06.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.68 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 63.30% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business's quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.11%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world's largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company's core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME - Free Report).

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