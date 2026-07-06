CMS Energy Corporation $CMS Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS - Free Report) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 729,009 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 218,168 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.24% of CMS Energy worth $51,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMS. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $293,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 10.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,638 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 22.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 25,243 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company's stock.

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CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS stock opened at $77.62 on Monday. CMS Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $68.63 and a 1 year high of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $74.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.23. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.35.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 12.55%.The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. CMS Energy's revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. CMS Energy's dividend payout ratio is 62.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMS. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on CMS Energy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CMS Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $80.17.

View Our Latest Report on CMS Energy

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $222,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $4,987,018.41. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

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