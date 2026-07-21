CMS Energy Corporation $CMS Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS - Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,129 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 13,849 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.10% of CMS Energy worth $25,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,057,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,672,292 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,844,213,000 after buying an additional 1,501,991 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in CMS Energy by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,571,251 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $249,738,000 after buying an additional 1,481,779 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth $102,983,000. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 215.8% in the second quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 1,435,170 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $99,429,000 after acquiring an additional 980,733 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $222,930.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 67,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,987,018.41. This represents a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 price target on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on CMS Energy from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CMS Energy

CMS Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CMS opened at $72.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.35. CMS Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $68.64 and a 1-year high of $80.36.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 12.55%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

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