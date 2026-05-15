CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH - Free Report) by 61.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,054 shares of the company's stock after selling 109,303 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 132.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at CNH Industrial

In other news, insider Francesco Vincenzo Mari Tutino sold 48,385 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $490,140.05. Following the sale, the insider owned 71,926 shares of the company's stock, valued at $728,610.38. This trade represents a 40.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNH. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on CNH Industrial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $12.77.

View Our Latest Research Report on CNH

CNH Industrial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNH opened at $10.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.18. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 12.27 and a quick ratio of 10.17.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.80 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business's revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.35-0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 89.0%.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company's product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

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