Coastline Complete Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Coastline Complete Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 77.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,422 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 14,942 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.6% of Coastline Complete Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Coastline Complete Wealth LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Shcp LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $687.99 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $715.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $657.90. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $551.68 and a one year high of $748.65.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8135 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd.

Key Invesco QQQ News

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

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