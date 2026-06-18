Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Has $28.87 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC - Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the railroad operator's stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern comprises 12.8% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cobalt Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $28,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company's stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:NSC opened at $300.38 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 1 year low of $250.65 and a 1 year high of $326.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $309.49 and a 200-day moving average of $300.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Norfolk Southern's revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Norfolk Southern's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Evercore set a $325.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $322.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NSC

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a major U.S. freight railroad company that provides rail transportation and related logistics services. As a Class I carrier, the company operates an extensive network across the eastern United States and offers scheduled freight service for a broad range of industries. Its core operations include long-haul and regional rail freight transportation, intermodal services that move containers and trailers between rail and other modes, and terminal and switching services that support efficient rail shipments for industrial and port customers.

The company transports a variety of commodities, serving sectors such as coal and energy, automotive and automotive parts, chemicals, agriculture, metals and construction materials, and consumer goods.

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