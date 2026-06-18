Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Has $4.84 Million Stock Position in Vistra Corp. $VST

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Vistra accounts for 2.1% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cobalt Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Vistra were worth $4,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VST. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 215 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 244 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $37,332.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 53,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,109,918. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total value of $824,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,825.60. The trade was a 25.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 10,088 shares of company stock worth $1,634,227 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vistra Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $158.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $132.66 and a 52 week high of $219.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.40. The stock's fifty day moving average is $153.85 and its 200 day moving average is $159.72.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.55. Vistra had a return on equity of 105.64% and a net margin of 11.52%.The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.22 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Vistra's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Vistra from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James Financial set a $208.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $241.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $187.00 target price on shares of Vistra and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $230.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VST

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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