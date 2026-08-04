Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. $COKE Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE - Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,742 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,542 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.20% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $25,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company's stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company's stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 951 shares of the company's stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company's stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $180.76 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.60 and a 12 month high of $219.65. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.45.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 138.44% and a net margin of 7.72%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Coca-Cola Consolidated's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COKE

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc is the largest independent bottler of Coca-Cola products in the United States. The company manufactures, sells and distributes a broad portfolio of sparkling and still beverages under exclusive agreements with The Coca-Cola Company. Its brand lineup includes Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite and Fanta, as well as noncarbonated offerings such as Minute Maid juices, Gold Peak teas, Dasani water, Powerade sports drinks and vitaminwater.

Coca-Cola Consolidated's operations span 14 states and the District of Columbia across the Southeastern, South Central and Mid-Atlantic regions.

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