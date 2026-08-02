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Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $CCEP Shares Purchased by Optiver Holding B.V.

Written by MarketBeat
August 2, 2026
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Optiver Holding B.V. increased its Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stake by 215.9% in the first quarter, ending with 25,236 shares valued at approximately $2.29 million.
  • Several other institutional investors also expanded their positions or initiated new stakes, with hedge funds and institutional investors collectively owning 31.35% of CCEP.
  • CCEP shares opened at $109.46, near their 52-week high, while analysts maintained a positive outlook: eight rate the stock a Buy and three a Hold, with a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and a $107.88 average price target.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners.

Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP - Free Report) by 215.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,236 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,248 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V.'s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 298.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,603 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 19,176 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 144,681 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,123,000 after buying an additional 21,587 shares during the period. SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at about $6,759,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $1,143,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 157.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 493,118 shares of the company's stock worth $44,715,000 after buying an additional 301,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company's stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $109.46 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52 week low of $84.65 and a 52 week high of $113.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $107.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CCEP

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is a major independent bottler and distributor of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages, operating under a long-standing franchise relationship with The Coca-Cola Company. The business manufactures, bottles, sells and delivers a broad portfolio of global and local beverage brands, including still and sparkling soft drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks and ready-to-drink teas and coffees. Its activities encompass production, packaging, marketing and route-to-market distribution for retail, foodservice, convenience and vending customers.

The company was created through the combination of Coca-Cola European Partners and Coca-Cola Amatil in 2021, bringing together beverage operations across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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