CocaCola Company (The) $KO is Socorro Asset Management LP's 5th Largest Position

Socorro Asset Management LP lowered its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,995 shares of the company's stock after selling 21,848 shares during the period. CocaCola comprises about 4.1% of Socorro Asset Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Socorro Asset Management LP's holdings in CocaCola were worth $9,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get CocaCola alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in CocaCola by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in CocaCola by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company's stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 450.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,583 shares of the company's stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 32,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 548.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company's stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CocaCola Stock Up 2.2%

KO opened at $84.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.24. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $65.35 and a twelve month high of $85.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $361.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.34.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. CocaCola's payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Key Stories Impacting CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Retail investors have reportedly been buying KO ahead of earnings, adding to bullish momentum. Analysts expect approximately $0.92–$0.93 in quarterly EPS and $13.17 billion in revenue. Smart Investors Snap Up Coca-Cola Stock Ahead of Q2 Earnings

Retail investors have reportedly been buying KO ahead of earnings, adding to bullish momentum. Analysts expect approximately $0.92–$0.93 in quarterly EPS and $13.17 billion in revenue. Positive Sentiment: Coca-Cola’s defensive profile and dividend history continue to attract income-oriented investors. Its 2.58% dividend yield and record of maintaining payouts through market downturns support demand for the stock. Dividend Kings and Market Crashes

Coca-Cola’s defensive profile and dividend history continue to attract income-oriented investors. Its 2.58% dividend yield and record of maintaining payouts through market downturns support demand for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Investors are watching whether Coca-Cola can extend its recent performance advantage over PepsiCo. Strong brand equity and sustained demand remain key reasons for optimism before the results. Coca-Cola Q2 Preview

Investors are watching whether Coca-Cola can extend its recent performance advantage over PepsiCo. Strong brand equity and sustained demand remain key reasons for optimism before the results. Neutral Sentiment: The options market indicates that earnings could produce a significant move, with roughly $10.7 billion in market value potentially at stake. This signals elevated volatility rather than a clear directional outcome. Coca-Cola Earnings and Options Market

The options market indicates that earnings could produce a significant move, with roughly $10.7 billion in market value potentially at stake. This signals elevated volatility rather than a clear directional outcome. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation signals are mixed: discounted-cash-flow analysis suggests KO may be undervalued, while earnings-based multiples appear expensive after a 67.7% five-year return. Coca-Cola Valuation Analysis

Valuation signals are mixed: discounted-cash-flow analysis suggests KO may be undervalued, while earnings-based multiples appear expensive after a 67.7% five-year return. Negative Sentiment: The elevated share price increases the risk of a disappointing reaction if Coca-Cola’s results, margins or forward guidance fail to meet expectations. Investors are specifically focused on margin pressure and whether full-year 2026 EPS guidance of $3.24–$3.27 remains achievable. Coca-Cola Earnings Preview and Risks

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on KO. Citigroup boosted their price target on CocaCola from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $89.33.

View Our Latest Report on CocaCola

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CocaCola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,559,411.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,074,096.90. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $34,960,398.48. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 122,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,842,608.29. This represents a 78.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 899,905 shares of company stock valued at $71,832,315. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CocaCola, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CocaCola wasn't on the list.

While CocaCola currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here