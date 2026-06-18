CocaCola Company (The) $KO Position Increased by Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC increased its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 94.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,382,032 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 672,032 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC's holdings in CocaCola were worth $96,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Claro Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors Inc. now owns 18,263 shares of the company's stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the fourth quarter worth $1,752,000. Asset One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CocaCola during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CocaCola by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 90,367 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,318,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in CocaCola by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 159,369 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,146,000 after buying an additional 11,887 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,559,411.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,074,096.90. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 100,000 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $7,946,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 181,384 shares in the company, valued at $14,412,772.64. The trade was a 35.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 899,905 shares of company stock worth $71,832,315. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CocaCola from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 target price on CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays raised their target price on CocaCola from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CocaCola presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.69.

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Key Stories Impacting CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

CocaCola Trading Down 0.5%

CocaCola stock opened at $79.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $78.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.35. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $65.35 and a 52 week high of $84.04.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. CocaCola's payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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