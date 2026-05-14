CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,334,653 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,243 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.08% of CocaCola worth $233,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 111,598 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,802,000 after buying an additional 30,786 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 82.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 49,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 22,444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CocaCola by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,051,957 shares of the company's stock worth $136,086,000 after purchasing an additional 57,407 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in CocaCola by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 185,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,269,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 19.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 120,866 shares of the company's stock worth $8,016,000 after buying an additional 20,032 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $80.28 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $76.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.10. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $65.35 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.35.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. CocaCola's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on CocaCola from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CocaCola from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on CocaCola

Insider Activity

In other CocaCola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 28,765 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total value of $2,284,228.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 72,449 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.52, for a total transaction of $5,833,593.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 279,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,538,916.84. This represents a 20.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 755,101 shares of company stock worth $59,988,566 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Key CocaCola News

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Coca-Cola’s push into energy drinks and functional beverages is being viewed as a potential growth catalyst, with new flavors, lower-sugar options, and its Monster partnership helping the company target faster-growing categories beyond traditional soft drinks.

Coca-Cola’s push into energy drinks and functional beverages is being viewed as a potential growth catalyst, with new flavors, lower-sugar options, and its Monster partnership helping the company target faster-growing categories beyond traditional soft drinks. Positive Sentiment: The company recently beat quarterly expectations, reporting stronger-than-expected EPS and revenue along with 11.4% year-over-year revenue growth, which supports the case for solid underlying business momentum.

The company recently beat quarterly expectations, reporting stronger-than-expected EPS and revenue along with 11.4% year-over-year revenue growth, which supports the case for solid underlying business momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains constructive, with several firms raising price targets and the consensus rating still at Buy, suggesting Wall Street sees room for further upside.

Analyst sentiment remains constructive, with several firms raising price targets and the consensus rating still at Buy, suggesting Wall Street sees room for further upside. Neutral Sentiment: Coca-Cola also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.53 per share, reinforcing its appeal as a defensive income stock for long-term investors.

Coca-Cola also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.53 per share, reinforcing its appeal as a defensive income stock for long-term investors. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling by Chairman James Quincey, including a 200,000-share sale, may create some investor caution, even though insider sales do not necessarily signal weakening fundamentals.

Recent insider selling by Chairman James Quincey, including a 200,000-share sale, may create some investor caution, even though insider sales do not necessarily signal weakening fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: A Diet Coke shortage in parts of India, linked to aluminum can supply constraints and broader geopolitical disruptions, highlights operational and supply-chain risks that could pressure near-term sales in certain markets.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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