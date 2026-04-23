CocaCola Company (The) $KO Stock Holdings Increased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599,770 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 15,986 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC's holdings in CocaCola were worth $41,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in CocaCola by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company's stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in CocaCola by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company's stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 450.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,583 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 32,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 548.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

CocaCola Stock Performance

KO opened at $74.63 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average is $77.32 and its 200-day moving average is $73.11. The stock has a market cap of $321.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $65.35 and a twelve month high of $82.00.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. CocaCola had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 27.34%.The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from CocaCola's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $87.00 price target on CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $85.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CocaCola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 23,556 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $1,872,702.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,754,735. The trade was a 9.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 23,880 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $1,847,595.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,383.25. This trade represents a 57.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 892,925 shares of company stock valued at $70,254,796. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola's brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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