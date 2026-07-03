CocaCola Company (The) $KO Stock Position Raised by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,974,885 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,773 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of CocaCola worth $226,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 438.8% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in CocaCola by 1,081.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CocaCola in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on KO. Weiss Ratings upgraded CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial set a $88.00 target price on CocaCola in a report on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CocaCola news, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $34,960,398.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 122,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,842,608.29. The trade was a 78.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,559,411.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,074,096.90. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 899,905 shares of company stock worth $71,832,315. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Coca-Cola announced a global beverage agreement with Marriott International, making KO the worldwide beverage supplier across Marriott’s hotel portfolio and expanding access to a large travel and hospitality channel. Article Title

Coca-Cola announced a global beverage agreement with Marriott International, making KO the worldwide beverage supplier across Marriott’s hotel portfolio and expanding access to a large travel and hospitality channel. Positive Sentiment: Investor commentary and stock-screening coverage continue to frame Coca-Cola as an attractive dividend and blue-chip holding, citing improving revenue and profitability trends ahead of earnings. Article Title

Investor commentary and stock-screening coverage continue to frame Coca-Cola as an attractive dividend and blue-chip holding, citing improving revenue and profitability trends ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Market coverage singled out KO among five blue-chip stocks with potential second-half momentum, adding to bullish sentiment around the shares. Article Title

Market coverage singled out KO among five blue-chip stocks with potential second-half momentum, adding to bullish sentiment around the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Search and analyst-interest pieces noted that investors have been paying closer attention to Coca-Cola, but these articles were more about visibility than a specific new catalyst. Article Title

CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $83.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $361.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.34. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $65.35 and a 1 year high of $84.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.67.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. CocaCola's payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

See Also

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