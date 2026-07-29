CocaCola Company (The) $KO Stock Position Reduced by Amundi

Amundi decreased its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,762,368 shares of the company's stock after selling 829,874 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.44% of CocaCola worth $1,426,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,879 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC boosted its stake in CocaCola by 3.9% in the first quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company's stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wills Financial Group LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the company's stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 0.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 3,819 shares of the company's stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results beat expectations. Coca-Cola reported adjusted earnings of $0.97 per share, above the $0.92-$0.93 analyst consensus, while revenue reached approximately $13.37 billion, up 6.2%-7% year over year and ahead of estimates. Net income attributable to shareholders rose 16% to $4.43 billion. Coca-Cola Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results and Raises Full Year Guidance

Coca-Cola reported adjusted earnings of $0.97 per share, above the $0.92-$0.93 analyst consensus, while revenue reached approximately $13.37 billion, up 6.2%-7% year over year and ahead of estimates. Net income attributable to shareholders rose 16% to $4.43 billion. Positive Sentiment: Demand and market share remained resilient. Global unit-case volume increased 5%, reportedly Coca-Cola’s strongest quarterly volume growth in 17 years. The company gained value share despite economic pressure, helped by zero-sugar beverages, fairlife and affordable offerings such as an extra-caffeinated Mr. Pibb. Coca-Cola hails World Cup hydration breaks as it lifts annual forecasts

Global unit-case volume increased 5%, reportedly Coca-Cola’s strongest quarterly volume growth in 17 years. The company gained value share despite economic pressure, helped by zero-sugar beverages, fairlife and affordable offerings such as an extra-caffeinated Mr. Pibb. Positive Sentiment: Management raised 2026 guidance. Coca-Cola now expects approximately 5% organic revenue growth, compared with prior guidance of 4%-5%, and comparable EPS growth of 9%-10%, up from 8%-9%. The company’s reported FY 2026 EPS guidance is $3.27-$3.30. The FIFA World Cup provided an additional marketing and consumption boost. Coca-Cola Lifts 2026 Earnings Outlook as Second-Quarter Results Top Views

Coca-Cola now expects approximately 5% organic revenue growth, compared with prior guidance of 4%-5%, and comparable EPS growth of 9%-10%, up from 8%-9%. The company’s reported FY 2026 EPS guidance is $3.27-$3.30. The FIFA World Cup provided an additional marketing and consumption boost. Neutral Sentiment: The strong rally leaves KO trading near the top of its yearly range, with a P/E ratio around 28 and a PEG ratio above 3. Investors may therefore expect continued execution before assigning further valuation expansion.

The strong rally leaves KO trading near the top of its yearly range, with a P/E ratio around 28 and a PEG ratio above 3. Investors may therefore expect continued execution before assigning further valuation expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market rotation from technology stocks into Dow blue chips also supported investor attention, although the primary catalyst was Coca-Cola’s earnings and guidance update.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,559,411.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $18,074,096.90. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $7,946,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 181,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,412,772.64. The trade was a 35.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 899,905 shares of company stock worth $71,832,315 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price objective on CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $83.00 target price on CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $90.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on KO

CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $88.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $380.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.34. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $81.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.39. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.35 and a fifty-two week high of $90.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.17 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. CocaCola's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.270-3.300 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Further Reading

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