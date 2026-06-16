Codex Capital Asset Management L.L.C. Has $4.07 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Codex Capital Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 369.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,550 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up about 1.5% of Codex Capital Asset Management L.L.C.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Codex Capital Asset Management L.L.C.'s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 404.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,963,384 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $15,619,771,000 after buying an additional 81,752,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 406.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,896,597 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $7,337,280,000 after acquiring an additional 38,441,898 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 404.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,512,428 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $3,591,425,000 after acquiring an additional 18,854,775 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ServiceNow by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,733,483 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $3,482,543,000 after acquiring an additional 17,514,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,020,992,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $799,859.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 29,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,977.60. This represents a 23.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total value of $103,238.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,072 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,189,212.72. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,956. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Positive Sentiment: Benchmark raised its price target on ServiceNow to $130 from $125 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling continued confidence in upside from current levels.

Benchmark raised its price target on ServiceNow to $130 from $125 and reiterated a rating, signaling continued confidence in upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: ServiceNow also benefited from a broader risk-on move after bond yields fell on news of a peace deal tied to reopening the Strait of Hormuz, helping high-quality software names like NOW move higher.

ServiceNow also benefited from a broader risk-on move after bond yields fell on news of a peace deal tied to reopening the Strait of Hormuz, helping high-quality software names like NOW move higher. Positive Sentiment: IBM extended its ServiceNow partnership to help enterprises overcome data and legacy-system barriers to AI adoption, reinforcing ServiceNow’s role in enterprise AI workflows.

IBM extended its ServiceNow partnership to help enterprises overcome data and legacy-system barriers to AI adoption, reinforcing ServiceNow’s role in enterprise AI workflows. Neutral Sentiment: ServiceNow’s stock outperformed the market in the latest session, reflecting investor interest in the name, but the move was tied more to macro and sentiment factors than a new company-specific financial update.

ServiceNow’s stock outperformed the market in the latest session, reflecting investor interest in the name, but the move was tied more to macro and sentiment factors than a new company-specific financial update. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary comparing ServiceNow with Salesforce suggests investors still see competition in cloud software, with some analysts favoring CRM on valuation and AI momentum.

Commentary comparing ServiceNow with Salesforce suggests investors still see competition in cloud software, with some analysts favoring CRM on valuation and AI momentum. Negative Sentiment: A report said a ServiceNow security breach exposed enterprise customer data, which could raise concerns about trust, cybersecurity controls, and potential reputational damage.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $104.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $99.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.31. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.24 and a 1-year high of $211.48. The company has a market cap of $107.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.14, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $142.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report).

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