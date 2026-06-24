Coerente Capital Management Sells 14,069 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Coerente Capital Management reduced its stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,599 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after selling 14,069 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 0.8% of Coerente Capital Management's portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Coerente Capital Management's holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,353 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. AGP Franklin LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the first quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 11,563 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co raised its holdings in CVS Health by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co now owns 36,300 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,228,069 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $87,459,000 after acquiring an additional 147,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolve Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC now owns 56,568 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company's stock.

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CVS Health Stock Up 0.4%

CVS stock opened at $101.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $129.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business's 50-day moving average is $90.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.86. CVS Health Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $58.50 and a fifty-two week high of $103.12.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.The business had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Key CVS Health News

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $101.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS Health

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, Director Larry Robbins sold 370,462 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total value of $34,619,673.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,824,799 shares in the company, valued at $450,877,466.55. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,714.14. This represents a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock valued at $323,703,977 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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