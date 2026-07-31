Coeur Mining, Inc. $CDE Holdings Raised by Groupe la Francaise

Groupe la Francaise raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE - Free Report) by 101.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise owned about 0.05% of Coeur Mining worth $10,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Price Performance

NYSE CDE opened at $15.41 on Friday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77. The stock's 50-day moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $856.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.59 million. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 31.15%.The business's revenue was up 137.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 23.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Coeur Mining's payout ratio is 3.45%.

Insider Transactions at Coeur Mining

In other Coeur Mining news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 39,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 77,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,435,994.40. This represents a 33.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered Coeur Mining from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Coeur Mining from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Coeur Mining from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Coeur Mining from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $26.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc is a publicly traded precious metals mining company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The company specializes in the exploration, development and production of silver and gold deposits, with a focus on high-grade underground and open-pit operations. Through a combination of operating mines and advanced exploration projects, Coeur Mining seeks to deliver consistent production of silver and gold bullion while maintaining industry standards for safety, environmental stewardship and cost management.

Coeur Mining's portfolio includes five principal operating mines and several exploration projects across North America and Australia.

See Also

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