Coeur Mining, Inc. $CDE Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE - Free Report) by 310.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,622 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 286,383 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 0.06% of Coeur Mining worth $7,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,002,193 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,238,201,000 after purchasing an additional 23,646,265 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,734,671 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $183,709,000 after buying an additional 7,382,955 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth $128,389,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Coeur Mining by 36.3% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,857,511 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $447,567,000 after buying an additional 6,352,828 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Coeur Mining by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,502,645 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $222,922,000 after buying an additional 6,012,718 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coeur Mining news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 39,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 77,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,994.40. The trade was a 33.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded Coeur Mining from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Coeur Mining from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a "sector outperform" rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $26.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.29. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $27.77.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 31.15%.The business had revenue of $856.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company's revenue was up 137.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Coeur Mining Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 23.0%. Coeur Mining's dividend payout ratio is presently 3.45%.

Coeur Mining Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc is a publicly traded precious metals mining company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The company specializes in the exploration, development and production of silver and gold deposits, with a focus on high-grade underground and open-pit operations. Through a combination of operating mines and advanced exploration projects, Coeur Mining seeks to deliver consistent production of silver and gold bullion while maintaining industry standards for safety, environmental stewardship and cost management.

Coeur Mining's portfolio includes five principal operating mines and several exploration projects across North America and Australia.

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