Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH Shares Purchased by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH - Free Report) by 152.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,839 shares of the information technology service provider's stock after buying an additional 80,150 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC's holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $8,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $690,959,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $673,651,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $234,671,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,262,362 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $1,243,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,680,508 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $554,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company's stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

CTSH opened at $45.45 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $87.03. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.87. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $47.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.41 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.41%.Cognizant Technology Solutions's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.630-5.770 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions's payout ratio is 28.70%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $75.00 target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Dbs Bank dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $62.00.

View Our Latest Report on CTSH

Cognizant Technology Solutions News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Cognizant Technology Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cognizant announced a strategic partnership with Gulf Edge to accelerate enterprise AI adoption in Southeast Asia, including Thailand. The deal highlights CTSH’s push into higher-growth AI services and could support longer-term revenue opportunities. Article Title

Cognizant announced a strategic partnership with Gulf Edge to accelerate enterprise AI adoption in Southeast Asia, including Thailand. The deal highlights CTSH’s push into higher-growth AI services and could support longer-term revenue opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Investors appear to be buying ahead of Cognizant’s second-quarter earnings report on July 29, leaning on the company’s first-quarter momentum, which included revenue growth, strong bookings, and improved margin guidance. Article Title

Investors appear to be buying ahead of Cognizant’s second-quarter earnings report on July 29, leaning on the company’s first-quarter momentum, which included revenue growth, strong bookings, and improved margin guidance. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street still broadly remains constructive: JPMorgan cut its price target to $55 from $74, but kept an overweight rating, while other recent analyst calls have been positive. That suggests expectations may be reset rather than deteriorating. Article Title

Wall Street still broadly remains constructive: JPMorgan cut its price target to $55 from $74, but kept an overweight rating, while other recent analyst calls have been positive. That suggests expectations may be reset rather than deteriorating. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data did not show a meaningful change, so there is little evidence that the latest move is being driven by a short squeeze or bearish positioning.

Short-interest data did not show a meaningful change, so there is little evidence that the latest move is being driven by a short squeeze or bearish positioning. Negative Sentiment: The JPMorgan target cut reflects lower near-term upside expectations, and the stock remains well below its prior highs, which may temper enthusiasm if upcoming earnings disappoint.

The JPMorgan target cut reflects lower near-term upside expectations, and the stock remains well below its prior highs, which may temper enthusiasm if upcoming earnings disappoint. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling and mixed institutional ownership trends could be a modest headwind for sentiment, even though these factors do not appear to be the main driver today.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions NASDAQ: CTSH is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

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