Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN Shares Acquired by Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN - Free Report) by 56.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,071 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $7,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 125,805 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $28,450,000 after acquiring an additional 17,050 shares during the period. Colonial River Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at $347,000. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,282,000. EWA LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. EWA LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 10,020 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 397,171 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $79,434,200. This represents a 2.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 29,990 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,920 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.66% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on COIN shares. Wedbush set a $224.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $267.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $251.91.

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Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $201.80 on Thursday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.36 and a twelve month high of $444.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.41. The company has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.86, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 3.38.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($1.55). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 12.20%.The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Coinbase Global

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Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

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