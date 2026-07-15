Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 66.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,381 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock after selling 28,872 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.'s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 201 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

COIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $107.00 to $99.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $246.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on COIN

More Coinbase Global News

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Coinbase Global Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $161.50 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.18 and a 1-year high of $444.64. The company has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a PE ratio of 60.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.55 and a 200-day moving average of $188.33.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 12.20%.The company's revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.09, for a total transaction of $1,590,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,800. This represents a 33.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 6,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.01, for a total value of $1,250,490.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 517 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $97,718.17. This trade represents a 92.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 40,647 shares of company stock worth $7,331,841 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.66% of the company's stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

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